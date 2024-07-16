Corporate Deal

Adona Medical, a Shifamed portfolio company that aims to deliver advanced solutions for heart failure, announced it has secured $33.5 million in Series C financing. The funds will be used to further product development and to initiate clinical use of the company's adjustable interatrial shunt with integrated bi-atrial pressure monitoring. Investors included AMED Ventures, Cormorant Asset Management LP, Excelestar Ventures, TCP Health Ventures and Unorthodox Ventures. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati represented Los Gatos, California-based Adona with a team including James Huie and Matt Kovac.

Health Care

July 16, 2024, 3:06 PM