Digital asset miner Hut 8 Mining Corp. and U.S. Data Mining Group Inc., doing business as US Bitcoin Corp., have agreed to combine in an all-stock merger. The combined company will be named 'Hut 8 Corp.' and will be a U.S.-domiciled entity. Toronto-based Hut 8 was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Bennett Jones LLP. The Skadden Arps team was led by partners June Dipchand and Ryan Dzierniejko. US Bitcoin was represented by Stikeman Elliott; Greenberg Traurig; and Brown Rudnick.

February 07, 2023, 12:41 PM