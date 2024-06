Corporate Deal

Linkhome Holdings Inc. registered with the SEC on June 21 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Irvine, California-based company was advised by Winston & Strawn partner Michael Blankenship. The underwriters, led by EF Hutton LLC, are represented by Dorsey & Whitney partners Catherine Pan-Giordano and Megan Penick.

Business Services

June 24, 2024, 2:37 PM

