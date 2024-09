Corporate Deal

Bunge Ltd. Finance Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of international soybean exporter Bunge Global SA, was counseled by Jones Day and Homburger in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $2 billion. Underwriters for the issuance, including BNP Paribas, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., were counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The Davis Polk team included partners Manuel Garciadiaz and Aliza Slansky.

Banking & Financial Services

September 19, 2024, 9:22 AM