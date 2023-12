Corporate Deal

Sara Happ Inc., a lip treatment and beauty products provider, has sold a minority stake in the company to BGM Ventures in a deal guided by Zangari Cohn Cuthbertson Duhl & Grello and Sidley Austin. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Sara Happ was represented by a Sidley Austin team including partners David Grinberg and Emily Zipperstein. BGM Ventures, which is based in Syracuse, Indiana, was advised by Zangari Cohn.

Health Care

December 07, 2023, 11:10 AM

