Corporate Deal

Antelope, a pet wellness platform and portfolio company of Alpine Investors, announced that it has acquired pet health and wellness brand Ark Naturals Co. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Antelope was advised by Morrison & Foerster. Counsel information for Ark Naturals, which is based in Tampa, Florida, was not immediately available.

Health Care

September 08, 2022, 10:39 AM