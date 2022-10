Corporate Deal

ENGIE North America has acquired a portfolio of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects from Belltown Power U.S. Financial terms were not disclosed. Belltown Power was advised by a Norton Rose Fulbright team led by partner Becky H. Diffen. Counsel information for ENGIE North America, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

October 28, 2022, 10:43 AM