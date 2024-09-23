Corporate Deal

Aquark Technologies, a research and product development company, has secured 5 million euros ($5.5 million) in a seed funding round led by the NATO Innovation Fund, with significant investments from Export and Investment Fund of Denmark, UKI2S, managed by Future Planet Capital, and Minority Business Development Agency. The NATO Innovation Fund was represented by Latham & Watkins. The team was led by corporate partner Shing Lo. Counsel information for Aquark Technologies, which is based in the United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Technology

September 23, 2024, 11:27 AM