Corporate Deal

Fortive was counseled by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in a debt offering valued at an aggregate 1.2 billion euros ($1.29 billion). Cravath, Swaine & Moore counseled underwriters BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 09, 2024, 9:50 AM

