Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis advised HarbourVest Partners and LGT Capital Partners as lead investors in a $700 million single-asset continuation vehicle managed by ChrysCapital. The Kirkland team included partners Alec Campbell, Michelle Cheh and Damian Jacobs. ChrysCapital was advised by Cooley.

Investment Firms

May 03, 2024, 11:19 PM

nature of claim: /