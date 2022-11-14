Corporate Deal

Alkaid Acquisition Corp., a blank check company focused on the internet of things (IoT), smart manufacturing and renewable energy-related sectors, registered with the SEC on Nov. 10 for a $50 million IPO. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Loeb & Loeb partner Giovanni Caruso. The underwriters, led by Chardan Capital Markets LLC, are represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole partners Douglas Ellenoff and Stuart Neuhauser.

Investment Firms

November 14, 2022, 8:16 AM