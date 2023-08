Corporate Deal

Unmanned aircraft and vehicle maker AeroVironment has agreed to acquire Tomahawk Robotics, an AI-enabled robotic control systems company, for $120 million. The transaction was announced Aug. 22. Tomahawk, which is based in Melbourne, Florida, was represented by a DLA Piper team led by partner Jeffrey Leavitt. Counsel information for Arlington, Virginia-based AeroVironment was not immediately available.

