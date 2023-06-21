Corporate Deal

Becton, Dickinson and Co. has agreed to sell its surgical instrumentation platform to patient care products and services provider STERIS for $540 million. The transaction, announced June 20, is expected to close in Becton's fiscal year 2023. Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based BD was advised by Ropes & Gray. The Ropes & Gray team included mergers & acquisitions partners Stephanie Lapidus and Marko Zatylny. Counsel information for STERIS, which is based in the United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

