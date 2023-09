Corporate Deal

Intact Financial Corporation and its subsidiary RSA have agreed to acquire Direct Line Insurance Group's brokered commercial lines operations for 550 million sterling pounds ($687 million). Toronto-based Intact Financial was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team included partners Robert Chaplin, Jon Hlafter, Alex Jupp, Aurora Luoma and Simon Toms. Counsel information for London-based Direct Line Insurance Group was not immediately available.

September 07, 2023, 3:31 PM

