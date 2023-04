Corporate Deal

Gabriel Brothers Inc., a Warburg Pincus portfolio company, announced that it has acquired home decor retailer Old Time Pottery. Financial terms were not disclosed. Morgantown, West Virginia-based Gabriel Brothers was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team including partners Paul Imperatore and David Leinwand. Counsel information for Old Time Pottery, which is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

April 20, 2023, 9:11 AM

nature of claim: /