Financial services platform Marex has agreed to acquire Cowen’s prime brokerage and outsourced trading business from TD Bank Group. The transaction, announced Sept. 22, is expected to close by the end of this year. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tornoto-based TD Bank was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partner Ravi Purushotham. Counsel information for Marex, based in London, was not immediately available.

September 25, 2023, 12:28 PM

