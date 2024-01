Corporate Deal

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson has counseled Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley acting as lead underwriters in connection with a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.35 billion. The issuance was announced Jan. 25 by Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble. The Fried Frank team was led by partners Daniel J. Bursky and Andrew B. Barkan.

January 30, 2024, 10:24 AM

