Corporate Deal

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings was counseled by Kirkland & Ellis in a debt offering valued at $865 million. Davis Polk counseled underwriters Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley. The Davis Polk team included partners Dan Gibbons, Michael Kaplan, Pritesh Shah, Mario Verdolini and Sanders Witkow. The notes come due 2030.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 20, 2024, 9:54 AM

nature of claim: /