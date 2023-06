Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton advised the bondholders in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $2.7 billion. The issuance was announced Jun. 7 by Rio De Janeiro-based Ocyan S.A., an oil and gas company. The Cleary Gottlieb corporate team was led by partner Paco Cestero.

June 09, 2023, 8:24 AM

