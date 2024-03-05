Corporate Deal

Phagenesis Ltd., a medical device company specializing in the treatment of swallowing disorders, has secured $42 million in a Series D funding round led by EQT Life Sciences and Sectoral Asset Management, with participation from new investors British Patient Capital, Northern Gritstone and Aphelion. Phagenesis was advised by a Taylor Wessing team led by partners Ian Moore and Alexandra Richardson. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

Health Care

March 05, 2024, 10:23 AM

