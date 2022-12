Corporate Deal

Car sharing company Getaround Inc. is going public via SPAC merger with InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Getaround will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Getaround, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. The SPAC was advised by Greenberg Traurig and White & Case. Latham & Watkins represented UBS Securities LLC, which acted as financial adviser to Getaround.

December 12, 2022, 11:18 AM