Corporate Deal

Private equity firm One Equity Partners, together with Buckthorn Partners, have agreed to acquire infrastructure services provider Amey plc from construction contractor Ferrovial SA. The transaction, announced Oct. 11, is expected to close in 2022. One Equity and Buckthorn Partners are advised by a Sidley Austin team that includes partners Paul Dunbar and Dan Graham. Counsel information for Ferrovial, which is based in Madrid, Spain, was not immediately available.

Construction & Engineering

October 13, 2022, 10:26 AM