LM Energy Holdings has agreed to sell certain subsidiaries and assets related to its touchdown crude oil gathering system in Eddy and Lea counties, New Mexico. The transaction, announced Sept. 26, is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based LM Energy Holdings was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team.

September 27, 2023, 8:57 AM

