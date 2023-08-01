Corporate Deal

Asset management firm the TCW Group has acquired Engine No. 1's exchange traded fund (ETF) business and its infrastructure in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The transaction, announced July 25, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based TCW was advised by a Willkie Farr team led by partner Morgan McDevitt. Counsel information for Engine No. 1, which is based in San Francisco, was not immediately available.

