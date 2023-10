Corporate Deal

Kimco Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust, was counseled by Latham & Watkins and Venable in a debt offering valued at $500 million. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Joel Trotter, Julia Thompson and Chuck Cassidy. Underwriters for the issuance, including Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Wells Fargo Securities, were advised by Sidley Austin. The notes come due 2034.

Banking & Financial Services

October 04, 2023, 9:06 AM

