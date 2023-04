Corporate Deal

Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corp. announced that it has sold its bulk tank truck transport subsidiary, Linden Bulk Transportation, to Boasso Global in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Vinson & Elkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. Danbury, Connecticut-based Odyssey Logistics was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team. Boasso Global, which is based in Tampa, Florida, was advised by Vinson & Elkins.

Transportation & Logistics

April 14, 2023, 8:29 AM

nature of claim: /