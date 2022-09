Corporate Deal

Banc of California Inc. announced that it has acquired the payments platform and technology of Global Payroll Gateway Inc. and its subsidiary Deepstack Technologies for $24 million in cash and stock. Santa Ana, California-based Banc of California was advised by Paul Hastings. Deepstack, based in Jupiter, Florida, was represented by a Global Legal LLP team.

Banking & Financial Services

September 20, 2022, 8:59 AM