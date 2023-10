Corporate Deal

Ashtrom Renewable Energy Ltd. was counseled by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius in connection with receiving $270 million in green financing for a Texas-based 400 megawatt solar project. Financing was received by ING Capital, Societe Generale, BHI, the U.S. operation of Bank Hapoalim Group, and Bayerische Landesbank. Stonehenge Capital was advised by an Allen & Overy team.

October 04, 2023, 10:24 AM

