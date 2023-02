Corporate Deal

Cepheus Growth Capital Partners announced that it has acquired a minority stake in alcoholic beverage distributor Komari Group in a deal guided by DLA Piper. Financial terms were not disclosed. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia-based Cepheus Growth was advised by a DLA Piper team led by partner Sebastian Decker. Counsel information for Komari Group was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 17, 2023, 9:06 AM