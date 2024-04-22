Corporate Deal

Matterport has agreed to be sold to real estate marketplace analytics platform CoStar Group for approximately $1.6 billion in cash and stock. The transaction, announced April 22, is expected to close in 2024. Sunnyvale, California-based Matterport was represented by a Foley & Lardner team led by partner Louis Lehot. Debevoise & Plimpton represented Qatalyst Partners, which acted as financial adviser to Matterport. Counsel information for CoStar was not immediately available.

AI & Automation

April 22, 2024, 11:11 AM

nature of claim: /