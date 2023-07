Corporate Deal

Impulse Space Inc., an in space transportation company focused on developing orbital maneuvering vehicles, has secured $45 million in a Series A funding round led by RTX Ventures. Arlington, Virginia-based RTX Ventures was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team that included corporate partner Joshua R. Cammaker. Counsel information for Impulse Space, which is based in Redondo Beach, California, was not immediately available.

Space Economy

July 25, 2023, 9:38 AM

nature of claim: /