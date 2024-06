Corporate Deal

ASEP Medical Holdings Inc. registered with the SEC on May 29 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Victoria, Canada-based company was advised by Clark Wilson and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel. The underwriters, led by Aegis Capital Corp., are represented by a Kaufman & Canoles team led by partner Anthony Basch.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 03, 2024, 9:56 AM

