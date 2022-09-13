Corporate Deal

dMY Squared Technology Group Inc., a blank check company focused on the professional service industry, registered with the SEC on Sept. 12 for a $75 million IPO. The Las Vegas-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton partner Adam Brenneman. The underwriters, led by Needham & Co., are represented by DLA Piper partners Jeffrey Selman, chair of SPAC transactional practice, and Curtis L. Mo.

September 13, 2022, 8:25 AM