Corporate Deal

Luminate Capital Partners has agreed to invest in Ease Inc., a provider of manufacturing plant floor audit software, in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and McDermott Will & Emery. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Luminate Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team that included partners Rodin Hai-Jew, Devin Heckman and Eva Mak. Ease, which is based in San Clemente, California, was represented by McDermott Will & Emery.

Education

March 09, 2023, 12:16 PM