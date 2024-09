Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Apollo Global Management have acquired a majority interest in renewable natural gas infrastructure operator Freedom CNG in a deal guided by Vinson & Elkins; Baker Botts and Crady Jewett McCulley & Houren. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Apollo was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners Dan Komarek and Crosby Scofield. Freedom CNG, which is based in Houston, was represented by Crady Jewett and Baker Botts.

Investment Firms

September 17, 2024, 8:53 AM