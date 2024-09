Corporate Deal

Tadano Ltd. has agreed to acquire Manitex International Inc., an international provider of truck cranes, for a total transaction value of $223 million. Takamatsu, Japan-based Tadano was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team that included partners Frank Aquila and Mimi Wu. Manitex, which is based in Bridgeview, Illinois, was represented by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.

September 13, 2024, 11:19 AM