Corporate Deal

Marriott International has agreed to acquire the City Express brand portfolio from Mexico-based Hoteles City Express SAB de CV. The transaction, announced Oct. 19, is expected to close between the end of 2022 and the first half of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott is advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher corporate deal team led by partner Stephen Glover. Counsel information for Hoteles City Express was not immediately available.