Corporate Deal

Boasso Global Inc. and Q Super Holdings Inc., a tank trailer transportation services provider, have agreed to merge in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Weil, Gotshal & Manges. The transaction, announced Feb. 9, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tampa, Florida-based Boasso is advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that includes partners Shamus Crosby and M. Breen Haire. Q Super Holdings Inc. is represented by Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

Investment Firms

February 10, 2023, 9:59 AM