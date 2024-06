Corporate Deal

BIG3 announced that a group of investors led by media, sports, real estate and hospitality executive Heath Freeman has purchased the rights to the second-ever location-based BIG3 franchise with plans to base the team in Miami. Freeman was advised by a Sidley Austin team including partners Charles Baker, David D'Urso and Eric Geffner. Counsel information for DCB and BIG3 was not immediately available.

June 18, 2024, 1:26 PM

