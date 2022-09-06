Corporate Deal

Asset Entities Inc., a social media marketing and content delivery provider, registered with the SEC on Sept. 2 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Dallas-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Sherman & Howard and Bevilacqua PLLC. The team includes Bevilacqua partner Louis A. Bevilacqua. The underwriters, led by Boustead Securities LLC, are represented by ArentFox Schiff partner Cavas S. Pavri.

Education

September 06, 2022, 7:43 AM