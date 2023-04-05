Corporate Deal

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. and its U.S. subsidiaries have voluntarily initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware and have also received $31.6 million in debtor-in-possession financing from Virgin Investments Ltd. Long Beach, California-based Virgin Orbit was counseled by Latham & Watkins and Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor. Virgin Group was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell and a Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell team.

April 05, 2023, 9:09 AM

