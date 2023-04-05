Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. and its U.S. subsidiaries have voluntarily initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware and have also received $31.6 million in debtor-in-possession financing from Virgin Investments Ltd. Long Beach, California-based Virgin Orbit was counseled by Latham & Watkins and Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor. Virgin Group was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell and a Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell team.
