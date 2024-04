Corporate Deal

The Simply Good Foods Co. has agreed to acquire Only What You Need, a plant-based protein shake brand, for $280 million in cash. The transaction, announced April 29, is expected to close by the end of fiscal year 2024. Denver-based Simply Good was advised by a Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson team led by partner Philip Richter. Only What You Need, which is based in New York, was represented by Greenberg Traurig.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 30, 2024, 12:15 PM

