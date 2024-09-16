Corporate Deal

Kirkland and & Ellis advised Northampton Capital Partners in its acquisition of the public float of Altius Minerals Corporation's subsidiary Altius Renewable Royalties Corp for 12 Canadian dollars (approximately $9) per share. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Kirkland team was led by partners John Kaercher and Zahra Usmani. Northampton Capital was also advised by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo. Altius was advised by McCarthy Tétrault and Pierce Atwood.

Renewable Energy

September 16, 2024, 3:31 PM