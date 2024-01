Corporate Deal

Puig has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Germany-based molecular cosmetics brand Dr. Barbara Sturm in a deal guided by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Gibson Dunn team included partners James Cox, Ferdinand Fromholzer, Kai Gesing, Andrew Herman and Sonja Ruttmann. Counsel information for Puig was not immediately available.

Health Care

January 12, 2024, 12:10 PM

