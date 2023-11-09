Corporate Deal

The Fortegra Group Inc., a specialty insurance company focused on underwriting complex and niche risks in underserved markets, registered with the SEC on Nov. 8 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Jacksonville, Florida-based company is advised by Ropes & Gray partners Michael Littenberg and William Michener. The underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase and Jefferies Financial Group, are represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Pedro Bermeo and Richard Truesdell.

Insurance

November 09, 2023, 11:21 AM

