Corporate Deal

Oak Hill Capital Partners has placed $150 million in capital commitments in Lit Communities, a fiber optic network infrastructure provider. New York-based Oak Hill was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partner Brian Lavin. Lit Communities, which is based in Birmingham, Alabama, was represented by Latham & Watkins and a Maynard Nexsen team.

Telecommunications

May 05, 2023, 11:28 AM

