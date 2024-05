Corporate Deal

Intel 471 announced that it has acquired Cyborg Security in a deal guided by Reed Smith. Financial terms were not disclosed. Wilmington, Delaware-based Intel 471 was advised by a Reed Smith team including corporate partners Jennifer W. Cheng, Simon Kliegman and Ian Sherwin. Counsel information for Cyborg Security, which is based in Orlando, Florida, was not immediately available.

Cybersecurity

May 07, 2024, 9:23 AM

nature of claim: /