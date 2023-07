Corporate Deal

Digital Realty Trust and TPG Real Estate announced the formation of a joint venture on Thursday. New York-based TPG Real Estate received counsel from a Kirkland & Ellis team led by real estate partners Andrew Small, Rachel Brown, Al Stemp, Leena Chopra and Tam Ho. Counsel information for Digital Realty, which is based in Austin, Texas, was not immediately available.

July 31, 2023, 7:26 AM

