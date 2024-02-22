Corporate Deal

Chord Energy Corp. has agreed to merge with oil and gas exploration company Enerplus Corp. for approximately $11 billion in cash and stock. The transaction, announced Feb. 21, is expected to close in the middle of 2024. Houston-based Chord was advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; Vinson & Elkins; and Goodmans LLP. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partners Daniel A. Neff and Zachary S. Podolsky. Enerplus, which is based in Calgary, Canada, was represented by Latham & Watkins and Blake, Cassels & Graydon. The Latham & Watkins team was led by Houston-based partners John Greer, Ryan Lynch and Bill Finnegan.

Energy

February 22, 2024

