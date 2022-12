Corporate Deal

Keurig Dr Pepper and Nutrabolt announced a $863 million partnership on Thursday in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. Plano, Texas-based Keurig was counseled by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partners Sean Doyle and Maxim Mayer-Cesiano. Nutrabolt, based in Austin, Texas, was represented by Goodwin Procter; Giannuzzi Lewendon LLP; and Kirkland & Ellis.